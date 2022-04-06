Jaishankar to Reply on Debate on Ukraine Situation in Lok Sabha Today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the conflict in Ukraine on Wednesday. The Lowe House initiated a debate on the situation in Ukraine after RSP member NK Premachandran and Congress MP Manish Tewari issued a notice under rule 193.

The members of the Parliament want the Union government to respond on the queries regarding the future course of the Indian students who were evacuated from the war-torn European country, as well as, India’s current position on the situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, four union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen VK Singh - who were sent to different countries neighbouring Ukraine as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special envoys during the evacuation process, briefed the house over the evacuation of Indians under Operation Ganga.

On the other hand, Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with his US counterpart US Secretary of State Tony Blinken over the phone to review regional and global priorities including the situation in Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said.

They agreed to remain closely coordinated on developments and looked forward to meeting again soon, Price said in a readout of the call. Jaishankar and Blinken speak regularly over the phone and meet at frequent intervals. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to be in Washington DC for the first two-plus-two ministerial meetings between the two countries under the Biden administration.

Meanwhile, last week, Jaishankar had defended its decision to look for “good deals" for its energy requirement amid volatility in the market, while pointing out that Europe has been a major buyer of Russian oil and gas even after the crisis in Ukraine unfolded.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the remarks in the presence of visiting British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, shortly after holding extensive talks with her on a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

“When the oil prices go up, I think it is natural for countries to go out into the market and look for what are the good deals for their people," Jaishankar said.

“But I am pretty sure if we wait for two or three months and actually look at who are the big buyers of Russian oil and gas, I suspect the list would not be too different from what it used to be and I suspect we won’t be in the top 10 on that list," he said. Jaishankar’s comments came on a day Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in India on a two-day visit.

