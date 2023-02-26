Jal for Aaj, Kal: PM Modi’s Focus on Safe Drinking Water for All households in India

PM Narendra Modi will visit Shivamogga and Belagavi districts in Karnataka on February 27.

The two districts will witness water supply projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, worth more than Rs 2,500 crore, which will benefit more than 13 lakh people of the two districts.

The trend of predominance of water supply projects is visible in most of recent projects inaugurated by PM recently across states.

A look at the recent inaugurations:

February 6, 2023: PM Modi laid the foundation stones of two Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru. The Tiptur Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Project will be built at a cost of over Rs 430 crore. The multi-village water supply scheme to 147 habitations of Chikkanayakanahlli taluk will be built at a cost of around Rs 115 crore. The projects will facilitate provision of clean drinking water for people of the region.

