Jallikattu 2023: Bull Tamer Dead, Over 70 Others Injured in Dangerous Sport in Madurai; Participation Continues Undeterred

As Tamil Nadu was seen embracing the Jallikattu sport in parts of the state, several bull tamers and owners were injured during the dangerous sport. In Madurai, where the sport is primarily played, a bull tamer named Arvindraj was critically injured while participating at Palamedu and later died. He was immediately rushed to the hospital nearbu but couldn’t survive his injuries.

Also, at least 75 persons including bull tamers and owners were injured during the jallikattu bull taming sport held at Avaniyapuram, a PTI report said. Another 18 sustained injuries at the event currently underway at Palamedu on Monday.

Despite so, bull tamers were seen participating in the sport with an undeterred spirit. The Palamedu jallikattu is the second high-profile competition in the district.

In the same area, a bull tossed about 10 youngsters who got closer to hold on to the hump in the hope of displaying their prowess. The animal instead flung them around by shaking his head and avoided being caught. The bull was adjudged the winner and he earned a four gram gold as prize for his owner.

In another terrifying incident, a bull owner who was walking out of the arena in Palamedu with a plastic chair gifted to him had to wield the chair to save himself from a ferocious bull that attempted to gore him.

Monday was the second day of Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram. The first day also coincided with Pongal, the harvest festival predominantly celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As many as 737 bulls were released at the Avaniyapuram bull taming sport event which saw the participation of 257 bull tamers who had provided RT-PCR negative reports and also a certificate that they were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nearly, 800 bulls would be released from the Vadivasal (entry point) at Palamedu where 335 tamers participated on Monday.

