Jallikattu: Bull-taming Sport Begins in Madurai, 3-level Barricading to Protect Crowd; 15 Injured in AP

The bull taming sport began in the Avaniyapuram village of Madurai district, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday. The season for the legendary sport began earlier this month in Tamil Nadu with the first event taking place in Pudukkottai district last week.

“For Avaniyapuram, we have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Jallikattu. Ensuring the safety of bulls as well as players. Three levels of barricading are put in to ensure that bulls play in the play arena and spectators are also protected," said Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar, as per ANI.

“We’ll follow all regulations (stated) by the Supreme Court as well as the state government. In Avaniyapuram, on direction from the High Court, only 25 players will be playing around (at one time). We’re expecting 300 players and more than 800 players to participate," he added.

On Saturday, at least 15 people were injured in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district while taking part in Jallikattu. The sport was held as part of the celebrations of the Makar Sankranti festival, as per India Today.

Meanwhile, at the event in Pudukottai on January 8, more than 35 people, including spectators, participants and a few police personnel were injured. Some of the injured were hospitalised. Over 300 bulls were released into the sporting arena one after the other in Thachankurichi village of Pudukkottai and at least 500 tamers vied with each other to dominate the bulls, as per news agency PTI.

What is Jallikattu?

‘Jallikattu’, also known as ‘eruthazhuvuthal’, is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival. The winner is decided by the duration a tamer holds on the hump of the bull.

The debate over the sport has continued with some claiming a violation of animal rights while the Tamil Nadu government has defended it as an “integral part of its cultural heritage".

Even though Jallikattu events are held in many districts, Madurai is the city that hosts the most well-known ones. Predominantly, the Pongal festival’s Jallikattu competitions held in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur villages on January 15, 16 and 17 are evidence of this.

