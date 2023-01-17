Jallikattu: Bull Tamer, Spectator Die, CM Stalin Announces Compensation, Security Beefed Up at Events

A 24-year-old bull tamer, Aravindraj, who caught nine bulls in the Jallikattu event in the Palamedu area of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, died on January 16. After suffering injuries, he was rushed to Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai, but he passed away while receiving treatment. In a similar incident, a spectator was gored by a bull during Suriyur Jallikattu in Trichy district. The severely injured spectator died at Trichy Government Hospital during treatment. Chief minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the deceased, according to reports.

As part of Pongal festival, Jallikattu, a bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu, was held across the state, beginning on January 15 at Avaniyapuram in Madurai. The second-day Jallikattu event was flagged off by Tamil Nadu minister P Moorthy at Palamedu on January 16. Over 850 bulls were released during the event, while 345 bull tamers participated.

Advertisement

Following a Jallikattu event on Sunday at Avaniyapuram in Madurai, 60 people were injured, 20 of them seriously, according to a senior official. Aneesh Sekhar, district collector, stated that those grievously injured were treated in hospital, while first aid was given to 40 others who had minor injuries. There was no loss of life, he said. To ensure the safety of the bulls, tamers, and spectators, security measures had been put in place, including barricading, the deployment of nearly 2,000 police personnel, and the availability of best medical care, said the collector.

Jallikattu, also known as ‘Eru Thazhuvuthal’, is a long-held tradition in Tamil Nadu in which participants attempt to ‘tame’ an aggressive bull by grabbing it by the horns. The southern state’s Pongal celebrations are held at the same time as Jallikattu competitions, which take place on the third of the festival’s four days, or ‘Mattu Pongal’. At any given moment, there may be up to 30 bull tamers inside the arena, and they may remain there for a total of 45 minutes, while the Jallikattu bulls will be released from ‘Vaadivasal’ (bull-entry place).

Among the bull tamers, Tamizharasan of Chinnappatti, Mani of Palamedu, and Raja from Palamedu grabbed the top prizes for taming the maximum number of 23, 19, and 15 bulls, respectively in Palamedu Jallikattu on Monday. The winners received a car, two-wheeler, gold coins, and silver vessels, among other gifts.

Advertisement

A bull belonging to Rengarajapuram Karuppanasamy temple in Madurai was adjudged the best bull of Palamedu Jallikattu 2023.

Read all the Latest India News here