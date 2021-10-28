Jammu and Kashmir: 10 killed, 16 injured as Minibus Falls Into Gorge in Doda District

Ten people were killed and 16 others injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police sources said.

The sources said a minibus carrying passengers went out of the driver’s control at Suigarhi on the Thathri-Doda road and fell into a deep gorge.

The minibus was going en route to Doda town from Thathri.

“A relief and rescue operation was immediately started. The injured are being shifted to hospital," the sources said.

The hilly Doda district is infamous for its treacherous roads on which overloading and rash driving often result in fatal accidents.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted Modi’s condolence message, “Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest." He also announced Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

(With PTI inputs)

