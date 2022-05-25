Home » News » India » Jammu and Kashmir Cop, 3 Pakistani Terrorists Killed in Baramulla Encounter

The policeman killed in a chance encounter in Kreeri, Baramulla. (Image: News18/special arrangement)
Further details of the operation are awaited

PTI
Srinagar // Updated: May 25, 2022, 12:12 IST

Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

“Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Further details of the operation are awaited.

first published: May 25, 2022, 12:12 IST