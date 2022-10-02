J&K: Policeman Killed, CRPF Personnel Injured After Militants Attack Security Forces Team in Pulwama

A policeman was killed and a CRPF personnel injured on Sunday, when militants attacked a naka party deployed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandit families in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The attack on the joint team of J&K police and CRPF took place in Pinglana area of the south Kashmir district, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Advertisement

According to police, reinforcements were sent and the area cordoned off. The police personnel killed in the attack was identified as Javed Ahmed Dar.

Police said the naka party was deployed for the security and protection of minority families in the area as there are some Kashmiri Pandit families living there.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack in a tweet and said, “While condemning this attack I send my condolences to the family of the J&K police personnel who laid down his life in the line of duty today. I also send my best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured CRPF personnel."

On September 24, militants had shot at two non-local labourers leaving them injured Pulwama district’s Kharpora Ratnipora. The two labourers, identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri, are residents of Bihar. Another such attack had taken place in the south Kashmir district on September 2 when another non-local was injured.

A total of 14 civilians have been killed and six security forces personnel shot dead in target killings so far this year. A policeman was killed in a target attack in Anantnag in January.

Advertisement

March saw the highest number of such killings — five civilians and an on-leave CRPF jawan in Shopian, and a special police officer (SPO) in Budgam. The SPO’s brother was also killed in the same attack.

In April, two civilians, including a sarpanch, were killed, while in May, five persons — two cops, and three civilians, were killed. The civilians included PM package employee Rahul Bhat, TV actor Amreen Bhat, and a teacher Rajini Bhala.

Advertisement

In June, a bank manager and a labourer, both non-local, were shot dead while a sub-inspector was also killed in target attacks. In August, too, two non-local labourers were killed.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here