Jammu and Kashmir: JeM Terrorist Associate Arrested in Pulwama District

Security forces on Saturday arrested a terrorist associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A police spokesperson identified the terrorist associate as Umer Farooq Bhat, a resident of Renzipora, Awantipora.

Incriminating material, including a hand grenade, was recovered from Bhat’s possession, he said. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terror associate was involved in providing shelter, logistic support, transportation of arms/ammunition and assisting the terrorists in shifting their locations. Besides, he was also passing sensitive information regarding the movement of police/security forces to the terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM," the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, he said.

