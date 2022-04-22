Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar Top Gun, Two Aides Killed in 40-hour Encounter with Security Forces in Baramulla

A wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and his two young associates, one of whom was a 17-year-old boy, were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Four soldiers and a police personnel were left injured in the 40-hour encounter, which turned into one of the longest anti-militancy operations this year.

Lashkar top gun Mohammad Yousuf Kantroo and his two aides were killed in Malwah village of Baramulla district, officials said. The encounter began at 3 am on Thursday and ended at 6.30 pm on Friday, they added.

Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar on Thursday said Kantroo was involved in several killings in Budgam, including some recent ones. He was wanted in the killing of an army soldier, a special police officer (SPO) and his brother in Budgam as well as several other attacks on security forces, Kumar added.

The IGP further said Kantroo was the longest surviving militant of the past decade, especially at a time when a militant’s lifespan had been reduced to a few months due to improved intelligence and security grid.

According to police, Kantroo was active in the last five years and had been in and out of militancy over the past two decades. He was classified in category A++ and belonged to Budgam area, police added.

Police identified his two slain associates as Hilal and 17-year-old Faisal Hafiz Dar, who joined militancy only a month ago. It was anticipated that police and army would effect the teenager’s surrender, but that did not happen, police said.

There is no information on how Dar was killed and whether efforts by security forces to persuade him to lay down weapons bore any result. Early in the day, police tweeted that four militants had been killed but only three bodies had been recovered from the site by late evening.

Police said the encounter took place soon after troops laid a siege of a house following a tip-off. The input led them to some houses downhill, where heavy fire hit three soldiers and a civilian, they added.

Following an initial burst of firing, there was a lull for the next three hours when around 9.40 am on Thursday, firing broke out again in which Kantroo was killed, police said. Hilal and Faisal died soon after, they added.

The initial information stated that a top Lakshar commander was trapped in the village along with two to three associates. Heavy downpour on Thursday did not distract the forces from carrying out the operation.

Last week, police eliminated four militants in Budgam area of Shopian. In April alone, 15 militants have been killed in seven encounters. This year, so far, close to 70 militants have been killed.

