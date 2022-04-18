Home » News » India » Jammu and Kashmir: Two RPF Cops Killed, One Injured After Militants Attack Railway Station in Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir: Two RPF Cops Killed, One Injured After Militants Attack Railway Station in Pulwama

Security forces have cordoned off the area outside Kakpora railway station in Pulwama after the attack on RPF personnel on Monday. (Image for representation: News18/File)
Officials said the two RPF jawans were having tea outside the Kakpora railway station when unknown militants fired upon them

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: April 18, 2022, 18:43 IST

Two railway police officials were killed and one was left injured on Monday after militants allegedly opened fire on them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. The incident took place near Kakpora railway station.

Security forces have cordoned off the whole area. According to officials, the two jawans from the Railway Protection Force were having tea outside the railway station when unknown militants fired upon them.

first published: April 18, 2022, 18:37 IST