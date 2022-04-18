Jammu and Kashmir: Two RPF Cops Killed, One Injured After Militants Attack Railway Station in Pulwama

Two railway police officials were killed and one was left injured on Monday after militants allegedly opened fire on them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. The incident took place near Kakpora railway station.

Security forces have cordoned off the whole area. According to officials, the two jawans from the Railway Protection Force were having tea outside the railway station when unknown militants fired upon them.

