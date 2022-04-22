Jammu & Kashmir: 100% More Jawans Killed in Encounters, 58% Rise in Injured in 2022

The first three months of 2022 saw a 100% rise in the number of jawans killed in encounters and 58% more injuries in Jammu and Kashmir compared to the same period last year, according to the data compiled by the forces.

The terrorists, officials said, are now avoiding direct fights with the forces, instead indulging in stand-offs or hit-and-run and grenade attacks.

Data also shows that terrorists are targetting central forces such as Army or Central Armed Police Forces.

According to sources, security forces have noticed a pattern – whenever a top government minister visits J&K, terrorists get more aggressive.

In October last year, before Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit, the Valley saw multiple attacks on forces and civilians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit J&K this weekend and the month has seen a rise in attacks.

A case in point: One security force personnel was killed and nine injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a locality near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu early Friday. Two militants were later killed in the ongoing operation, and two guns and a satellite phone were recovered. The encounter in Sunjwan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of PM’s visit to Samba district.

NUMBERSPEAK

From January to March, four jawans have been martyred in encounters, up from two in the same period in 2021. Five jawans were killed during hit-and-run or stand-off attacks, compared to eight last year, data shows.

The number of jawans injured in terrorist violence is up to 30, from 19 in 2021. It includes encounters (15 in 2022; 11 in 2021), grenade attacks (8 in 2022; 3 in 2021) and stand-off or hit-and-run attacks (7 in 2022; 2 in 2021)

