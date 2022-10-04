J&K DG Prisons Murdered at Home, Terror Outfit Claims Responsibility; Police Suspect Domestic Help

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia was found murdered at his residence in Jammu on Monday night with police suspecting his domestic help as the main culprit.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described it as an “extremely unfortunate" incident and said a manhunt had been launched to nab his domestic help identified as Jasir, who is absconding.

According to Singh, the suspect even tried to set fire to the body of 57-year-old Lohia, who was promoted and appointed as Director General of prisons in the Union Territory in August.

The terror outfit ‘People’s Anti Fascist Force’ has also claimed responsibility for the murder. However, the police have not mentioned the involvement of terror forces in the incident as of yet.

Advertisement

‘Throat Slit, Burn Injuries on Body’

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, said Lohia, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was found dead with burn injuries on his body and his throat slit when he visited the house in Udaiwala on the outskirts of Jammu.

The guards stationed at the officer’s residence observed fire in Lohia’s room. He explained that they had to break open the door because it was locked from the inside.

The ADGP said the preliminary investigation of the crime scene points to murder.

“The domestic help has gone missing. “The search for him has begun," he said, adding that forensic and crime teams are on the scene.

“The investigation has begun." Senior officers are on the scene," the officer said, adding that the J&K Police family is devastated by the death of their senior officer.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here