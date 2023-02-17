J&K: Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Jolts Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra on Friday morning. According to National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt at around 5:10 am this morning.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km. Further details are awaited.

