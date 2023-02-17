Home » News » India » J&K: Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Jolts Katra

J&K: Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Jolts Katra

The depth of the earthquake, the hit Katra at 5:10 am in the morning, was recorded at 10 km

Katra, India

The depth of the earthquake, the hit Katra at 5:10 am in the morning, was recorded at 10 km (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra on Friday morning. According to National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt at around 5:10 am this morning.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km. Further details are awaited.

