J&K: Landslides Lead to Collapse of Residential Houses in Sonmarg, Ramban; National Highway Blocked

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing consequences of a landslide that took place in Rezin. This has caused severe damage to several residential houses in Sonmarg and Ramban districts. In Ramban, six houses have completely collapsed, one of the residents said.

“13 houses, including mine are damaged and 6 of them have completely collapsed. We’ve been given tents and some utensils and we request the Govt to adjust us somewhere. We’re homeless now," said Abdul Ghani, one of the residents.

Apart from some houses getting damaged, the Srinagar-Sonmarg National Highway was also closed as debris fell on the roads due to the landslide.

Rescue Teams of the District Police, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are currently deployed in affected areas. The area has been cleared, and residents of the affected area have been moved to safer places, the police added.

People were moved to safer locations and the operation continued overnight. As of Monday morning, the operation to remove the debris was resumed. “All facilities are being provided to people," said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Javid Ahmad Rather.

According to police, some houses have been damaged by the landslide however no loss of life or injury has been reported.

Irshad Ahmed Raina, a resident of the area said, “We live here. Our home as you can see has been affected by this landslide. The incident happened last evening. The landslide severely damaged three to four houses. We had given an ultimatum and proved the cracks. We want the administration to estimate the loss and do the needful."

Another resident, Mukhtiar Ahmed said, “There was a situation of chaos last evening. Some people ran away to save their lives. The area was blocked from the front and the back and three to four houses were damaged."

Notably, the Senior Officers of Revenue and Police are also present on the spot and monitoring the situation closely.

