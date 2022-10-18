2 UP Workers Killed in Fresh Terrorist Attack Days After Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead in J&K's Shopian

Two non-local labourers were killed as terrorists lobbed grenade at them in Hermain village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian in the early hours of Tuesday, two days after a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by militants in the same district.

Terror outfits TRF, which is a frontal of Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has taken the responsibility of the latest incident in the series of targeted killings.

The deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj.

Soon after the incident, the entire area was cordoned off and a massive manhunt was launched, leading to the arrest of a hybrid terrorist from the same village, Harmein.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen, Shopian, has been arrested, adding that further investigation and raids are going on.

“Hybrid terrorists" are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead allegedly by militants in Shopian district on Saturday, officials said. Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar said the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group, the proxy name of a militant outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Puran Krishan Bhat was attacked near his residence in the South Kashmir district. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The targeted killing sparked massive outrage with hundreds of protesting displaced Kashmiri Pandit employees, who are seeking their relocation from the valley, on Saturday blocking the Jammu-Akhnoor road, and also triggered protests by political parties and social groups against BJP-led government for its “failure in ensuring a safe and secure atmosphere in the valley".

