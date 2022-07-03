Jammu Police Arrests Mastermind Who Planned Attack on Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu police on Sunday arrested Talib Hussain, the mastermind behind the alleged plan to carry out attacks against the Amarnath Yatris.

“Two terrorists of Lashkar E Toiba apprehended by villagers with weapons; 1) Faizal Ahmed Dar S/O Bashir Ahmed Dar R/O Pulwama and 2) Talib Hussain S/O Haider Shah R/O Rajauri arrested," Jammu police said in a statement.

Police said Talib was arrested with arms and ammunitions including 2 AK rifles, 7 grenades and a pistol. The DGP has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for the villagers and the LG is likely to announce a 5 lakh reward, officials said.

“Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in Reasi district," ADG Mukesh Singh told News 18.

“He was hiding in the higher reaches of Peer Panjal. These Dhoks are difficult to access- a trek of 7-8 hours from the nearest village. Villagers spotted these two moving around with backpacks and nabbed them," he added.

News18 broke the story last week that Talib was planning to derail the yatra and police was looking out for him.

Talib Hussain who ran a news portal has multiple photos and videos with BJP leaders. BJP State President Ravinder Raina told news18 this might be a conspiracy to infiltrate the BJP and attack the leaders.

“If someone comes to us and seeks membership, it is difficult for us to verify credentials. Now local police have warned us of these infiltration attempts to come close and target BJP leaders," Raina said.

Talib Hussain ‘s associates Mohd Shabir and Mohd Sadiq were arrested last week. Police said that during questioning Shabir and Sadiq accepted that they would collect arms that were dropped by drones and use it for terror activities.

Talib Hussain, is allegedly the commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba in general area Rajouri.

“He is the mastermind of all terrorist activities in Peerpanjal area. He has also motivated many youths for carrying out terror activities in Rajouri. Shabir and Sadiq were also motivated by Talib to conduct terror activities. Talib has remained instrumental in almost all terror incidents in Peerpanjal districts in last 2/3 years," Jammu police statement said.

Talib Hussain and his module has been accused of sheltering Kashmir based active terrorists of LET outfit in the Kandi-Budhal area. 5 IEDs, 5 remotes, explosive material and other IED related material were recovered from the two arrested, police said. “Recoveries have been made from the Jungle in Draaj area, from their residence and Talib’s dhok (highland pasture)," ADG said.

