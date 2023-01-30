Home » News » India » Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed Due to Shooting Stones

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 09:05 IST

Srinagar, India

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and mudslides between Chanderkot and Banihal, officials said on Monday.

“Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked due to shooting stones and mudslides at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

