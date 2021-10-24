Jammu to Get Metro, Helicopter Services with Expanded Airport: Amit Shah Pledges at Rally

Addressing a rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu on Sunday, home minister Amit Shah announced that Jammu city will soon be connected with metro services.

The Union home minister is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

On the second day of his visit Shah while addressing a public rally said that Jammu Airport will be expanded and helicopter service will also be started in every district across Jammu and Kashmir. “Nobody can stop the era of development that has started in J&K. It’s the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of the sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We won’t let the people who disrupt the peace in J&K succeed," HM Shah said.

He further added that he came to Jammu today to say that the time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over. “ Some are trying to disrupt the era of development here, but I want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb the era of development," Amit Shah said.

He also talked about development in Jammu and said, “Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the union territory and the government aims at a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022."

If the youth join the development of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists will fail in their sinister design, he asserted. The home minister said the government is aiming that no civilian gets killed in violence and terrorism is wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah arrived at the well-attended rally amid thunderous applause and sloganeering by supporters, amid beefed up security arrangements in and around the venue.

Home Minister also paid obeisance at the Digiana Gurudwara in Jammu. Flanked by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Shah visited the gurudwara in the afternoon after addressing the public rally.

