Janmashtami 2022: 24 Govindas Sustain Injuries in Mumbai During Dahi Handi Celebrations

At least 24 `Govindas were injured in Mumbai during Dahi Handi which was celebrated with pomp and grandeur on Friday.

According to civic authorities, 12 people were reported injured during the festivities till the afternoon. While 19 of them were discharged after treatment, five Govindas were hospitalized and their condition was said to be stable, it added. Among those injured, nine Govindas were treated at the civic-run KEM hospital, five at Nair hospital, and four at Poddar hospital.

The state government had last month announced that there would be no restrictions on celebrating religious festivals, including Dahi Handi and Ganesh Chaturthi, this year.

Dahi Handi which is a part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival was celebrated in Mumbai and neighboring areas in a grand way after a Covid- induced hiatus of 2 years.

As part of the festival, Govinda troupes build human pyramids to reach and break an earthen pot containing buttermilk or curd suspended high above the ground during the Janmashtami festivities.

This incident comes in the aftermath of the Maha government’s decision to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi.

On Thursday, Shinde informed the state Legislative Assembly that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi. The adventure sport tag will allow young participants at these events to apply for government jobs under the sports quota.

Participants or their families will be provided with compensation in case of fatal or other injuries suffered by the players during the formation of human pyramids, the chief minister had said on the eve of the festival. In case of the unfortunate death of a participant during the formation of human pyramids, his or her kin would get Rs 10 lakh as compensation from the state government. A player suffering serious injuries would receive Rs 7 lakh, while those sustaining fractures would be paid Rs 5 lakh, he said.

The state government would also bear the medical treatment cost of ‘govindas’ (participants) in case they suffer injuries, Shinde said. Following the chief minister’s announcement, the state government issued a government resolution (GR) instructing all government, civic and Zilla parishad hospitals and medical colleges to provide a free statements to participants who are injured during these events.

(With inputs from PTI)

