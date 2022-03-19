'Advancing Friendship': Modi Meets Japanese PM, Discusses Ways to Boost Economic, Cultural Ties

During his two-day visit to India, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi and both leaders held productive talks. Taking “another step towards advancing the India-Japan partnership", they discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries.

Both leaders held the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit at Hyderabad House. “Another step toward advancing the India-Japan partnership - a partnership for peace, prosperity, and progress!" said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Kishida was received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his arrival at Palam airport in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Japanese media reported that Kishida may announce a $42 billion investment plan during his visit to India. Quad partners Kishida and PM Modi will discuss the Ukraine war and China’s actions in the South China Sea, apart from issues of economic cooperation and strategic partnership between Japan and India.

Kishida is also likely to sanction a $2.5 billion loan during his meeting with PM Modi. Earlier in 2014, PM Modi and former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe had agreed on $29.35 billion in public and private investments in India. Kishida is likely to expand it to $41.94 billion during his visit.

The Japanese PM is likely to invite PM Modi to attend the second in-person summit of Quad leaders, which is expected to be held sometime between May and June.

Here’s Japan PM Fumio Kishida’s schedule during his visit to India:

Reception by PM Modi

Kishida was received by PM Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi. The two leaders will settle here for their bilateral talks. Business event

Kishida will be attending a business event at Hyderabad House, where he was received by PM Modi. Exchange of agreements/press statements

Soon after the business meeting, the two leaders will exchange agreements and press statements at the same venue. Departure

Kishida will depart from Palam air force station on Sunday at 8 am.

Urban infrastructure development will take centrestage. High-speed railway based on Japan’s shinkansen bullet train technology, which is likely to be used for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, Dedicated Freight Corridor, metro projects as well as Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project (DMIC) will also be discussed between both leaders.

Japan is India’s fifth-largest source in foreign direct investment.

