Japan PM Kishida, Nepal’s Dahal Offer Condolences to PM Modi following Death of Mother Heeraben Modi

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Nepal leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the death of his mother Heeraben Modi.

Heeraben Modi, 100, died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday morning.

“PM Modi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace," Kishida said in a tweet.

The Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in a tweet said that he was saddened to hear that Heeraben Modi passed away.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the PM and his family in this hour of grief," Dahal tweeted.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it was a moment of great loss.

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother," Sharif said in a tweet.

Respective Russian and German envoys to India, Denis Alipov and Philipp Ackermann, also extended their condolences following Heeraben Modi’s death.

“My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the biggest loss. My heart breaks for you Om Shanti," Alipov said. “Deepest and sincere condolences to honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. We join him and his family in mourning their loss," Ackermann said.

Former Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa also expressed their condolences following Heeraben Modi’s death.

The Prime Minister’s mother passed away today around 3:30am at Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. She was hospitalised earlier this week.

The last rites of Heeraben Modi were performed in Gandhinagar and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, former chief minister Vijay Rupani and cabinet minister of Gujarat were in attendance.

PM Modi reached Gandhinagar and paid tribute to his mother at her Raysan residence and then carried her mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites, news agency ANI reported.

Prime Minister Modi in a tweet, announcing the death of his mother, said: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

He recalled that when he met his mother in June for her 100th birthday, his mother told him to ‘work with intelligence’ and ‘live life with purity.’

