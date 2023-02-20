Home » News » India » Japanese Tourist Robbed in Goa, Stolen Cards Used for Transactions of Rs 9.43 Lakh

Japanese Tourist Robbed in Goa, Stolen Cards Used for Transactions of Rs 9.43 Lakh

The robbers used the debit and credit cards for transactions that have caused a loss of Rs 9.43 lakh to the complainant, Tatsuki Teramoto, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters on Sunday

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 11:21 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

A team has been formed to nab the unidentified culprits (Image: Unsplash)

A Japanese tourist has complained to Goa Police that a gang of persons posing as cops robbed him of his credit and debit cards, mobile phone as well as Indian and Japanese currency during his vacation in the coastal state in December last year, an official said.

The robbers used the debit and credit cards for transactions that have caused a loss of Rs 9.43 lakh to the complainant, Tatsuki Teramoto, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters on Sunday.

A team has been formed to nab the unidentified culprits, he said.

In his email complaint, Teramoto claimed he was robbed on December 28 last year at Siolim village in North Goa district, Dalvi said.

As per the tourist’s complaint, which was emailed to the director general of police, he was robbed of Indian currency worth Rs 30,000, Yen 1,50,000, credit and debit cards and phone, he said.

The Anjuna police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 419 (cheating) and 392 (robbery), the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 20, 2023, 11:21 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 11:21 IST
