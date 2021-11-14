Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to First Prime Minister of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted. Nehru, the first prime minister of India, held office between August 1947 and May 1964.

Born in 1889, he was fondly called Chacha Nehru. He was well recognized and appreciated for his affection towards children. In a bid to make indigenous cinema exclusively for children and to promote every child right to entertainment, Nehru established Children’s Film Society India in 1995. Besides his love for children, the day is also celebrated on his birth anniversary to honour him for his contribution towards building the nation.

Nehru was a strong advocate of children’s education and he truly believed that if every child and youngster in the country is provided with the right education, then they can make India progress. Nehru once said that the way we will bring up our children, that will decide the future of the country.

He was key in the establishment of pioneer institutions across the country including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) and the National Institutes of Technology (NIT).

As Nehru is also dearest among kids, the day is celebrated with full enthusiasm in all schools with various events and special activities for children.

Events like dance performances, essay writing competitions, singing performances are organised to celebrate the day.

