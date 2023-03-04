There are people who dare to dream big and through sheer conviction in their capabilities manage to turn those ambitions into a reality. They started with humble beginnings, overcome all roadblocks through hard work and create an unimaginable hallmark. Jayaram Banan, the owner of Sagar Ratna, the popular South Indian food restaurant, tops the list of such successful entrepreneurs. Sagar Ratna restaurant currently operates nearly 100 outlets across the country.

Jayaram may be at the pinnacle of his career today, but there was a time when he had to survive on Rs 18 as his salary. Yes, you heard it right. Jayaram’s journey from a humble beginning to becoming the Dosa King of the North is quite inspiring for all.

Jayaram Banan was born in Udupi near Mangalore, Karnataka. According to reports, his father used to work as a driver. Jayaram was not good in academics. He had to bear the brunt of his father whenever he failed the school examination. Terrified because of this fear, he left his home at the age of 13 in the mid-1960s. Jayaram had no plan in his mind and the future was shrouded in uncertainty. Jayaram just had some money which he had managed to steal from his father’s pocket. He used that money to board a bus from Mangalore to Mumbai in 1967.

After reaching Mumbai, he started working in a hotel for his survival and used to wash plates, clean tables in the hotel. He kept working at the hotel for 6 years and with hard work he became a waiter. Gradually, luck smiled upon him and he also became a manager. Jayaram had taken a massive leap in his career graph, but he aimed to achieve something big professionally. During this phase, he came to know about various South Indian food outlets in Mumbai. He thought of doing the same, but changed the destination from Mumbai to Delhi.

After coming to Delhi in 1974 he got the tender for the canteen of Central Electronics. Then in 1986, he started his first outlet named Sagar in Defence Colony with the help of his savings and borrowing from friends. Gradually, he took over the Woodland and Dasaprakash restaurant, which was popular for South Indian eateries and changed its name to Sagar Ratna. Now years later, Sagar Ratna, has many outlets across the country and abroad too including Canada, Singapore, and Bangkok. Today, Jayaram is one of the most successful persons in the restaurant industry with an annual turnover of Rs 300 crore.

