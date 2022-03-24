Jhansi Woman Digs Well in Village in Four Months, World Applauds

“Won’t leave until I break it," Dashrath Manjhi, a Bihar resident, had said as he went about breaking a mountain to make a road. The story of Imarti, who lives in a village in Jhansi’s Babina tehsil, is similar if not entirely the same. For several years, her village was plagued with a water shortage.

Imarti and other women of the village travelled 3 to 4 kilometres every day to fetch drinking water. She explained that when the rest of the people rested, the women were busy arranging for water. She said that a group called Parmarth visited her village some time ago. The organisation works to conserve water.

When Imarti informed them of the situation, they suggested the village dig a well. When the villagers refused to dig the well, Imarti decided she would do it herself.

Faced opposition:

Imarti had to deal with a lot of opposition at first. She was not supported by the men and women of the village. Men even threatened her on numerous occasions. Even her husband didn’t support her and threatened to leave her. Despite these protests, Imarti did not bow down and dug a 30-foot pit in four months.

Imarti’s spirit and bravery were recognised by the central government, which also awarded her with a cheque of Rs 51,000. On World Water Day, Imarti was also honoured by the Bundelkhand Water Conservation Society. Apart from that, Imarti has received recognition on a variety of platforms.

