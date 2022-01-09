Jharkhand CM in Quarantine After Wife, Children and 15 Others in Contact Test Positive for Covid-19

Fifteen people in the Jharkhand chief minister's residence here, including Hemant Soren's wife and his two children have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Ranchi chief medical officer Vinod Kumar said that 62 people were tested at the chief minister's residence on Saturday morning. Reports of 24 of them were available this evening and it was found that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, their two sons Nitin and Vishwajit, sister-in-law Sarla Murmu and a bodyguard were among the 15 affected.

Soren himself, his media adviser Abhishek Prasad and assistant Sunil Srivastava have, however, tested negative. Kumar said that all the affected in the chief minister's residence have mild symptoms of corona and they can be only treated in home isolation. The state reported 5081 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities on Saturday. Of the new cases 1731 were reported from capital Ranchi and 1043 from Jamshedpur. The caseload has increased to 21098 and the toll to 5164, a health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Saturday also tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, following which he went into home isolation. He had contracted the disease in August 2020 after a cabinet meeting, following which the council of ministers of Chief Minister Hemant Soren went into isolation. “I have once again tested positive for COVID-19 while discharging my duty. I was not feeling well for the past few days and got tested, the report of which returned positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days must get tested. I have isolated myself at home," Gupta tweeted in Hindi. Gupta is now feeling well but he has isolated himself at his Jamshedpur residence, a statement issued by his camp office here said. He also urged the masses to maintain the COVID protocols issued by the government, it added.

