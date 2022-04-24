Jharkhand Horror: Six Minor Boys Aged from 10 to 16 Years Gangrape 11-year-old Girl, Sent to Facility

Six minor boys were apprehended and sent to a correctional facility for gang raping an 11-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Saturday, according to reports.

The incident occurred on April 19 in a village under the jurisdiction of the Tapkara police station, but it was only discovered on Saturday after the accused, all aged 10 to 16, were apprehended, police was quoted as saying in a report by the Hindustan Times.

According to Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar, the action was taken in response to a complaint filed by the survivor on Wednesday.

“We began the investigation shortly after the complaint was filed. We have apprehended all six accused, who range in age from 10 to 16 years old," Kumar said. “We brought them before the magistrate, who sentenced them to a child correctional facility."

In her complaint, the girl stated that she was abducted by the group after leaving a wedding reception in the village. According to police, four of the six accused were known to the survivor, the report said.

“We got the statements of five people, including the girl, her parents, and two friends, recorded before the magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure)," Kumar said.

Reports said a group of villagers attempted to take up the matter at the panchayat level, causing a delay in reporting the crime; however, the SP stated that nothing of the sort was mentioned in the complaint.

“We specifically asked the survivor if she was under any pressure not to file the complaint, which she denied," Kumar said. “Her parents expressed concern about the social stigma, but ultimately decided to file the complaint."

