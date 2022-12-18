Jharkhand Man Kills Wife, Chops Body Up; Dogs Found Nibbling on Pieces

In another murder similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his 22-year-old wife and chopping her body into several parts in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. The incident came to light after locals noticed a dog eating what seemed like human remains, behind the newly constructed Anganwadi centre under the Borio Block of Sahibganj district, and informed the police.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered several pieces of the body of the woman belonging to a primitive tribal community found in Sahibganj.

During the investigation, police found that woman’s husband, Dildar Ansari, killed her, chopped her body into several pieces and stored it in a sack at his home before disposing of them. Police also recovered several other chopped pieces of the woman’s body from the accused’s house.

The accused was taken into custody and is being interrogated, police said.

“12 parts of the body of a 22-year-old woman belonging to primitive tribal community found in Sahibganj. Some parts of the body still missing and a search for them is underway. Her husband Dildar Ansari has been detained by Police, the deceased was his second wife," said Superintendent of police (SP) Sahibganj.

Police is yet to zero down on the reason for the murder, however, during the preliminary investigation, it was found that the couple had a love marriage and used to fight regularly.

They had a love marriage and were living together, but used to quarrel frequently. Recently the dispute between the two increased after which the accused killed the victim, Times Now Hindi quoted police as saying.

Further details are awaited.

