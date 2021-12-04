Home » News » India » Jharkhand Police Asked to File Case Over Fake Tweet Announcing Lockdown

Jharkhand Police Asked to File Case Over Fake Tweet Announcing Lockdown

The government said that the screenshot of Hon'ble CM Hemant Soren twitter account in circulation is a fake post. (Representational Image-PTI)
The government said that the screenshot of Hon'ble CM Hemant Soren twitter account in circulation is a fake post. (Representational Image-PTI)

In a tweet, the Chief Minister's Office said no decision regarding a lockdown was taken by the state government.

Advertisement
PTI
Mumbai // Updated: December 04, 2021, 23:43 IST

The Jharkhand government asked the police to lodge a case after a fake screenshot of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s official Twitter handle announcing lockdown was shared. In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s Office said no decision regarding a lockdown was taken by the state government.

“This screenshot of Hon’ble CM @HemantSorenJMM’s twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on Covid-19 lockdown has been taken by the state government," it tweeted. “Jharkhand police is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants & take action," it added.

As per the fake screenshot, all schools, colleges, institutes and religious places will apparently be shut from December 6 to January 1 in view of the omicron variant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 04, 2021, 22:09 IST