Jharkhand, Punjab Have Most Pendency in Resolving Issues in Central Infra Projects; Bihar Shows Progress

Big infrastructure projects of the central government worth Rs 500 crore or more are stuck the most in Jharkhand and Punjab for want of clearances mostly from these states, News18 has learnt.

The Centre monitors progress in such big infrastructure projects through a Project Monitoring Group (PMG) for the expedited resolution of issues and regulatory bottlenecks. Over 1,900 projects are being currently monitored under this mechanism with PM Narendra Modi pressing on timely completion of projects with no cost over-runs and a close working with the state governments.

News18 has learnt that nearly a 1,000 ‘issues’ out of 1,513 raised as on date are currently pending resolution regarding such projects mainly for the need for land acquisition, removal of encroachments, requirement of NOCs and ‘Right of Way’ permissions which are to be granted by various state governments. Jharkhand and Punjab are lagging the most in this aspect with 74 ‘issues’ pending in Jharkhand out of a total of 88 issues raised as on date while 36 ‘issues’ are pending in Punjab out of 43 issues raised in the projects as on date.

States like Gujarat and Maharashtra have, however, shown far better progress with 56 out of 96 issues (58% resolution rate) resolved in the former and 80 out of 176 issues (45%) resolved in the latter. Odisha, which has the maximum of 100 issues for resolution among all states, meanwhile has a pendency of 75 issues, leading to a delay in central infrastructure projects in the state. Chhattisgarh also has higher pendency of issues at 33 ‘issues’ out of 39 raised as on date. Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have comparatively seen better progress.

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan mechanism has led to speedier resolution of issues under the PNG mechanism with nearly 1,300 issues resolved in the last eight months, senior officials told News18.

State governments have to give clearances for central projects on issues like land acquisition, transfer of title and handing over of possession of land and related issues, removal of encroachments, issue of No Objection Certificate under Forest Rights Act, grant of power and water supply connections, issue of consent from State Pollution Control Board and grant of Right of Way or Right of Use permission. Central government gives environmental clearances and clearances for eco-sensitive zones.

The PMG seeks to enlist the unresolved project issues in respect of all mid and large-sized Public, Private and ‘Public-Private Partnership’ (PPP) Projects and takes up fast-tracking of approvals, sectoral policy issues and removal of bottlenecks in expeditious commissioning. There are several projects from key infrastructure sectors for which the PMG undertakes issue resolution with regular meetings with the state governments.

