Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: 7 Rescued Since Morning, 7 More Still Trapped in 2 Cable Cars; All to be Brought Down by Noon, Says Official

Seven of several people stuck mid-air after a ropeway accident at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district were rescued and seven more are still trapped as rescue efforts set to continue through Tuesday, News18 has learnt. The death toll climbed to three after a person fell down from helicopter while being airlifted on Monday evening.

The accident took place on Sunday evening after two cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district even as the Indian Air Force on Monday continued its operation to rescue stranded tourists.

Earlier, at least two people were declared dead and several others were injured in the mishap. Acting on the request of the state government, the IAF has deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter early in the morning. The IAF contingent also has a component of IAF Garud Commandos to conduct the operations.

Trikut ropeway is one of the highest vertical ropeways and has a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees. It has been built some 20 km from Baba Baidyanath Temple and is about 766-metres-long. The Trikut hill is 392-metres-high. The ropeway has 25 cabins and each can seat four people.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed deep sorrow over the accident. Talking to reporters at Ranchi airport, he said that after the accident, relief and rescue work is being carried out on a war footing.

On Monday, Jharkhand’s Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta, Tourism Minister Hafizul Ansari also reached the spot. Local MP Nishikant Dubey, Deputy Commissioner of the district Manjunath Bhajantri and many high officials were present at the spot since Sunday evening.

