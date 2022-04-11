Jharkhand Ropeway Accident LIVE Updates: 2 Dead as Cable Cars Collide; Height Adds to Difficulty of Rescue Ops as 40 Stranded Mid-Air

Jharkhand Ropeway Accident LIVE Updates: Two people were killed and several injured after some cable cars on a ropeway collided with one another at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district today. Forty-eight people are still stuck in at least 12 cabins in the ropeway and a rescue operation by the Indian Air Force (IAF) is underway. Read More
So far 19 people have been safely evacuated in the Trikut ropeway incident, including a little girl. Airforce personnel are constantly trying to rescue the people trapped in the cabin of the ropeway. Although it is not so easy, especially because of the ropeway wire, the helicopter is having trouble reaching the cabin, sources said. Army personnel are resorting to ropes to rescue the people trapped in the cabin. After bringing down the people trapped in the ropeway, their medical checkup is being done. Now three people have also been admitted to the hospital. The people evacuated after more than 20 hours are being given essential food items to eat and drink. It is expected that all the people will be brought down safely before dusk.
Trikut ropeway is one of the highest vertical ropeways and has a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees. It has been built some 20 km from Baba Baidyanath Temple and is about 766-metres-long. The Trikut hill is 392-metres-high. The ropeway has 25 cabins and each can seat four people.
I have been reviewing the situation since yesterday. We have sought help from NDRF, IAF, experts, commandos… Rescue efforts underway since early this morning: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on ropeway incident in Deoghar.
Of 12 trolleys (stuck), 8 people rescued. About 40 people who’re still stuck, are safe…By late evening it’s possible that we complete rescue op. Food being provided as much as possible, though not to all trolleys due to difficulties: Vivek Pandey, PRO, ITBP on Deoghar incident.
Two Mi-17 helicopters are involved in rescue operations in Deoghar district of Jharkhand where several people are stuck in a ropeway trolley due to a mishap. The operations are still on: Indian Air Force officials
Eight people have been rescued so far in the rescue operation. 40 more persons are yet to be rescued from ropeway site near Trikut in Deoghar, Jharkhand.
Godda MP Nishikant Dubey said that he had informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh and requested for deployment NDRF teams. “I thank the Union home minister for taking cognisance of the matter immediately," he said.
A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed at the spot for the rescue operation, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said. Both the DC and Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat are monitoring the rescue operation from the spot. Prima facie, the incident appears to have occurred due to a technical snag resulting in collision of cable cars, an official said, adding, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.
Jharkhand Tourism says that Trikut ropeway is India’s highest vertical ropeway with a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees. The ropeway, situated around 20 km from Baba Baidyanath Temple, is around 766-metres-long, while the hill is 392-metres-high. There are 25 cabins in the ropeway. Four people can sit in each cabin. The ropeway manager and other employees fled the spot after the incident.
