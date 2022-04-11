Jharkhand Ropeway Accident LIVE Updates: 2 Dead as Cable Cars Collide; Height Adds to Difficulty of Rescue Ops as 40 Stranded Mid-Air

So far 19 people have been safely evacuated in the Trikut ropeway incident, including a little girl. Airforce personnel are constantly trying to rescue the people trapped in the cabin of the ropeway. Although it is not so easy, especially because of the ropeway wire, the helicopter is having trouble reaching the cabin, sources said. Army personnel are resorting to ropes to rescue the people trapped in the cabin. After bringing down the people trapped in the ropeway, their medical checkup is being done. Now three people have also been admitted to the hospital. The people evacuated after more than 20 hours are being given essential food items to eat and drink. It is expected that all the people will be brought down safely before dusk.