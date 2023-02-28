Jharkhand Rural Development Dept Chief Engineer Suspended Following Arrest by ED

The Jharkhand government Monday said it has suspended its Rural Development Department’s Chief Engineer Virendra Kumar Ram, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

A special PMLA court here on February 23 sent Ram to ED custody for five days. He was in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.

“Virendra Kumar Ram, Chief Engineer, Rural Development, has been suspended under Jharkhand Government Servant Rules -2016 with effect from February 23, 2023, the date he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under section 19 of the PMLA, till the next order," an official order said.

Ram was taken into ED custody after a prolonged session of questioning at the agency’s office in Jharkhand capital Ranchi. The action came after the central probe agency launched multiple searches on February 21 in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi.

Official sources had said he was “evasive" in his replies to the ED.

The money laundering case stems from a state vigilance bureau complaint into some alleged commission being paid in lieu of a grant of government work and a linked case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets. PTI NAM NSD

