J&K: 2 Local Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Killed in Anantnag Encounter

Two local terrorists with links to Hizbul-Mujahideen were killed in an encounter earlier today in the Pushkari area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Vijay Kumar, ADG Kashmir, the two terrorists were involved in killing of a territorial army personnel and two civilians.

The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted quoting Kumar - “Killed militants identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed militant outfit HM. Both were involved in killing of one TA personnel Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021."

The two terrorists were killed within 20 minutes of the encounter. A joint team of police, army and CRPF had launched a search operation and cordoned off an area in the Pushkari village of Kanilwan area.

As the patrol surrounded the terrorists, they fired at the security forces, triggering a gunfight. Both the terrorists were killed when security forces retaliated.

The encounter comes a day after another encounter in in Shopian district of the valley where two had managed to escape in the darkness of the night.

In another operation in Srinagar, security personnel acted on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Khanmoh area of Srinagar and launched a joint operation with Police & 50RR.

During search operations, IED weighing 30-35Kgs were recovered. Bomb disposal squad was also called onto the spot. The IED was then destroyed.

