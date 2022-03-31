J&K: Burqa-clad Woman, Who Hurled Petrol Bomb at CRPF Bunker, Arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly throwing a petrol bomb on a CRPF bunker in the Sopore district a few days back. The woman, who has been identified as Haseena Akthar from the Sheeri area in Baramulla district, was the one who has carried out the attack on CRPF, said police.

She was arrested based on CCTV footage which showed her, covered in a burqa, “sifting petrol and then throwing it on a CRPF bunker" before it catches fire on Tuesday evening. Later, three CRPF men were seen dousing the flames by pouring water, the police said, adding that militant group Lashkar had used her to attack the CRPF as she was had a background in separatism.

According to some officials, Akhtar had allegedly come in contact with pro-Pakistan separatist Asiya Andrabi, who is in jail in connection with a terror funding case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2008. She was in touch with Akhtar for some time, they added.

She was arrested by Sopore Police and three FIRs were registered against her under UAPA. Police said Akhtar was earlier booked for pasting posters of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba in Handwara in 2021 and later arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police. She is out on bail since December last year.

Police also said that her husband was a stone pelter who is serving detention for many months.

