J&K Cadre Senior IPS Officer Basant Rath Offers Resignation To Join Politics

Suspended IPS officer Basant Rath on Sunday announced his resignation from service on social media, hinting that he is joining politics to contest elections from Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Rath said on Sunday, “I wish to resign from the Indian Police Service in order to be able to participate in electoral politics. Please consider this letter as my request for resignation/voluntary retirement and process it accordingly." He wrote to the Chief Secretary of J&K and shared the same on Twitter.

In an earlier post about seven hours ago, Rath wrote “If I ever join a political party, it will be BJP. If I ever contest an election, it will be from Kashmir. If I ever join politics, it will be before March 6, 2024." Repeated attempts to reach the officer did not fructify as he did not respond to the phone calls and messages.

Rath was not available to answer whether he was seriously considering joining politics given that he had few years ago said that he had aversion to politics and some characters who professed it.

Rath, who crossed virtual swords with the who’s who with his controversial posts, was suspended on charges of indiscipline by the government two years ago. In a series of tweets, he had, in a veiled way, even alleged J&K DGP Dilbag Singh of indulging in corruption and raising assets.

Rath also had a running feud, again on social media site twitter, with Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattoo when he was posted as Inspector General for Traffic. Rath also got under the skin of a few local politicians when they cricitised his “unusal" style of working.

As a lead traffic cop he rubbed many high profile people wrong way and for that, he earned the sobriquet, ‘Singham’. Rath even levied penalty against army, civil and police officials if they flouted traffic rules.

In an interview with News18, Rath confided that he came from a very poor family which struggled to put two meals on table but it was his mother who toiled hard to fund his studies. Later, the Odisha born man took a degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University and cracked the prestigious civil services examination.

