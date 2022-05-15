J&K Civilian Killed in Shopian Gunfight: Police Allege Death Due to Cross-firing, Villagers Refute Claims

Protests raged in Darazpora, Turkawangam area of Shopian, after villagers alleged security forces shot dead a civilian, while police maintained he was killed in the crossfiring between terrorists and security forces after a brief encounter.

Locals, including women, raised slogans, demanding the body of 20-year-old Shoaib Ahmed Ganie be handed over to the family.

An old villager said, “He is a shopkeeper and was some distance from the shop when he was shot at. He had raised his hands, but the three men in uniform fired at him. We must be told whether our young boys should come out or not."

Police, however, tweeted: “Terrorists fired upon the joint patrol party of CRPF-182Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. During exchange of fire between militants and the joint team, one civilian namely Shoaib Ah Ganie, son of Ghulam Mohammed Ganie, a resident of Turkwangam, Shopian got injured. He was referred to District Hospital, Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries."

The police said the terrorists managed to slip into nearby orchards.

Villagers, however, rebutted the claim, saying there was no cross-firing.

M Y Tarigami, spokesman for the Gupkar Alliance, hit out at the government saying: “One more unfortunate killing of an unarmed innocent civilian at Turkwangam Shopian namely Shoiab Ahmad Ganie."

Police or security agencies are yet to give a detailed account of the incident. The story will be updated once it is in.

The incident comes three days after militants assassinated a Kashmiri Pandit in Chadoora tehsil office on Thursday. A policeman, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, was killed on Thursday morning when militants fired on him in Gadoora village of Pulwama.

