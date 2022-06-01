J&K: Civilian Suffers Injury in Leg as Terrorist Opens Fire in Shopian

News Desk| News18.com
Srinagar // Updated: June 01, 2022, 21:44 IST
Terrorists on Wednesday evening fired upon a civilian in the Keegam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to police, the civilian has been identified as 30-year-old Farooq Ahmad Sheikh.
He has sustained a bullet injury in his leg and has been shifted to a hospital. “His condition is stated to be stable," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
first published: June 01, 2022, 21:33 IST