A 56-year-old police officer was killed and two personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a police team in the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place around 7:15 pm when the terrorists fired at a police checkpoint in the Lal Bazar area, the officials said.

They said Jammu and Kashmir Police assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad was killed while head constable Fayaz Ahmad and SPO Abu Bakar were injured in the attack.

The injured cops were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. The officials said a search operation has been launched in the area to nab the attackers.

“ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty.

Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said the police are analysing the CCTV footage at the attack site. Today was the third day of Eid, so there was huge rush in the market. In order to regulate the rush, a small naka of police was laid in the area, Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony here.

The ADGP said the strength of the naka party was little and the terrorists took advantage of that and fired indiscriminately upon them which ASI Mushtaq Ahmad was killed and two police personnel were injured. He said those involved in the act will soon be neutralised.

Asked whether there were foreign militants involved in the attack, Kumar said the details will be shared after analysing the CCTV footage. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties have condemned the attack.

My deepest condolences to the family of our braveheart JKP’s ASI, Mushtaq Ahmad. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on security personnel in Srinagar. Perpetrators of this heinous act shall be brought to justice soon, the LG wrote on Twitter.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the militant attack on @JmuKmrPolice personnel deployed in Srinagar in which ASI Mushtaq Ahmad lost his life in the line of dutmehb & two others were injured. My condolences to the family of ASI Mushtaq & prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described the attack as gruesome. “Deeply saddened about the gruesome attack on police personnel in Lal Bazar. My condolences to ASI Mushtaq Ahmad’s family in this hour of grief & prayers for the two policemen critically injured," Mufti, also a former chief minister, tweeted. People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone condemned the militant attack.

“Yet again terror on the prowl. Distressing news of fatality of a brave police officer. My heartfelt sympathies with the family of the deceased. Praying for swift recovery of the injured police personnel, the PC chief said. Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari described the attack as barbaric.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said, “Deeply pained to hear about the killing of ASI Mushtaq Ahmad in a militant attack in Lal Bazar, Srinagar. My heart goes out to the family of slain official. I wish speedy recovery to injured cops." .

