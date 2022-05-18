J&K: Forest Fire Triggers Several Landmine Explosions Along LoC in Poonch District, No Casualty Reported

A forest fire that started near the Line of Control two days back has now spread to the Mendhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir and triggered several landmine blasts along LoC in Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the blaze led to the explosion of nearly half a dozen landmines that were part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system.

“The forest fire has been raging for the past three days. We along with the Army are dousing the fire. The fire was brought under control but this morning it started in the Daramshal block and spread fast due to powerful winds," news agency PTI quoted Forester Kanar Hussain Shah as saying. He further said that the fire was later brought under control with the help of the Indian Army as it reached near the border hamlet.

In the Rajouri district, another massive fire broke out in the Sunderbandi area near the border which spread to other forest areas, including Ghambhir, Nikka, Panjgraye, Brahamana, and Moghala. The fire also broke out in Kalakote’s Kalar, Ranthal, and Chingi forests. “The fire came from across the border and also spread to LOC areas of Upper Kangdi and Dok Banyad," the official said, adding that the forest fires were brought under control, without a human loss.

Advertisement

Another massive fire broke out in the agriculture fields along International Border in the Jammu district, as per officials.

The fire spread to several kilometers of the area close to the Beli Azmat border outpost (BoP) of the Border Security Force (BSF) and later was brought under control.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.