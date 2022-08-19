J&K: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flash Floods Near Vaishno Devi Shrine, No Loss of Life Reported

The yatra to the Vaishno Devi cave shrine was halted for a brief period after flash floods due to heavy downpour on Friday evening. There was no loss of life or injury reported so far.

According to available information, a flood-like situation emerged in the Banganga and Himkoti area enroute to the cave shrine. While the yatra was resumed after some time, it has again been halted till 5 am on Saturday.

