J&K: Kupwara Police Arrest 60 People So Far This Year for Their Alleged Involvement in Drug Trafficking

Kupwara Police in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a massive operation to curb drug trafficking across the Line of Control (LoC) and protect youth from it. The cops have arrested 60 people, including women, so far this year for their alleged involvement in the drug trade.

Many of those arrested were wanted by the police and were also involved in various other crimes. Among those arrested, about a dozen drug smugglers have also been lodged in jails under the Public Safety Act (PSA). A serious effort has been made to keep the youth in the district out of this addiction.

The general public has also lauded the Kupwara police operation and demanded that it be continued. Meanwhile, the police said that a consignment of drugs was being smuggled across the border with the aim of engaging the youth in violent activities.

SP Kupwara Yugal Minhas said police were stepping up operations against drug smugglers and no one in the entire district would be allowed to run a drug business. He warned that drug smugglers would not be spared. “Therefore, they should refrain from doing such a work because the place of drug smugglers is straight to jail," SP Kupwara said.

