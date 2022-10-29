Home » News » India » J&K: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Landslides Hit Mega Power Project Site; Rescue Ops Underway

J&K: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Landslides Hit Mega Power Project Site; Rescue Ops Underway

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said a rescue team of about six people also got trapped under the debris

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: October 29, 2022, 20:27 IST

Kishtwar, India

Some people rushed to help the trapped driver, during which fresh landslides fell through, trapping several others (Image: News18)
Some people rushed to help the trapped driver, during which fresh landslides fell through, trapping several others (Image: News18)

Massive landslides hit a mega power project site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Saturday, killing a JCB driver and trapping several others under the debris. Some people rushed to help the trapped driver, during which fresh landslides fell through, trapping several others.

A rescue operation is underway and police teams have rushed to the spot.

Soon after the tragic incident, J&K LG Manoj Sinha expressed condolences and assured that Army, SDRF and police are carrying out rescue operations. The district administration has been directed to provide all necessary assistance, he said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said a rescue team of about six people also got trapped under the debris. “Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving the report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. A rescue team of about six persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris," he told news agency ANI.

(More details are awaited…)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: October 29, 2022, 19:56 IST
last updated: October 29, 2022, 20:27 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Oozes Oomph With Her Sultry Photos In Sarees, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures