J&K: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Landslides Hit Mega Power Project Site; Rescue Ops Underway

Massive landslides hit a mega power project site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Saturday, killing a JCB driver and trapping several others under the debris. Some people rushed to help the trapped driver, during which fresh landslides fell through, trapping several others.

A rescue operation is underway and police teams have rushed to the spot.

Soon after the tragic incident, J&K LG Manoj Sinha expressed condolences and assured that Army, SDRF and police are carrying out rescue operations. The district administration has been directed to provide all necessary assistance, he said.

Advertisement

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said a rescue team of about six people also got trapped under the debris. “Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving the report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. A rescue team of about six persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris," he told news agency ANI.

(More details are awaited…)

Read all the Latest India News here