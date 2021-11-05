J&K: Militant Escapes After Brief Shootout Near Srinagar

A brief shootout between security forces culminated when a militant slipped out near a premier hospital in Srinagar outskirts. A police officer said the militant managed to escape soon after he fired a few rounds, which police responded back to, in the Bemina locality of Srinagar. “It is a missed opportunity," he said.

The Srinagar police said in a tweet there was no attack but confirmed that the militant managed to flee.

“There was a brief fire fight between militants and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Militants managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence," it said.

The CRPF and police, which remain on patrol, cordoned the area but found no suspect there. A civilian, however, was wounded on his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment. It could not be confirmed whether the wound was from a bullet.

The SKIMS, Bemina, is located next to the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway - a strategic road with much military convoy movement. Police and CRPF have been on their toes since the targeted killing of civilians in Kashmir.

