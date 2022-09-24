Home » News » India » J&K: Non-locals Targeted Again, 2 Bihar Labourers Injured in Terrorists Attack in Pulwama

J&K: Non-locals Targeted Again, 2 Bihar Labourers Injured in Terrorists Attack in Pulwama

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 24, 2022, 20:59 IST

Pulwama, India

The firing took place in Kharbhatpora Ratnipora area. (Photo: News18)
The condition of two labourers, who hail from Bihar, is stable. The injured have been identified as Shamshad Ahmad and Faizan Qadri

Two non-local labourers suffered injuries after terrorists opened fired on them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening. The condition of two labourers, who hail from Bihar, is stable.

The injured persons-identified as Shamshad Ahmad and Faizan Qadri- have been undergoing treatment at government district hospital in Pulwama.

The firing took place in Kharbhatpora Ratnipora area.

first published: September 24, 2022, 20:42 IST
last updated: September 24, 2022, 20:59 IST