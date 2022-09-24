J&K: Non-locals Targeted Again, 2 Bihar Labourers Injured in Terrorists Attack in Pulwama

Two non-local labourers suffered injuries after terrorists opened fired on them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening. The condition of two labourers, who hail from Bihar, is stable.

The injured persons-identified as Shamshad Ahmad and Faizan Qadri- have been undergoing treatment at government district hospital in Pulwama.

The firing took place in Kharbhatpora Ratnipora area.

