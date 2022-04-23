J&K Police Makes One Arrest, Detains Another for Harboring Terrorists After 36 Hours of Sunjwan Attack

Nearly 36 hours after the Sunjwan attack, the Jammu and Kashmir police made the first arrest in the case. Local police officials confirmed to news18 that one person has been arrested and another detained for harbouring the two terrorists.

“One person has been arrested and another detained in the case so far," a top officer of JK police told News18. Sources said that the suspects have been arrested for harbouring the two Jaish e Mohammed terrorists and providing logistical support to them.

News18 learns that at least one of the suspects is a resident of the Jalalabad locality where the Terrorist was shot dead while hiding in a bathroom. The arrest was made after scientific Evidence proved that the two terrorists were living in the house of the accused. “DNA samples were collected and matched establishing beyond doubts that the accused harboured the terrorists," a source told News18.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation suggests that the two terrorists infiltrated the international border recently. Security forces had received a specific input two days before the encounter that terrorists were trying to use the Sunjwan nullah to enter Jammu and carry out the attack.

A police investigation is now focused on the infiltration route and the logistical support that was given by the arrested and detained suspects. In Pulwama and ban toll plaza case it was established that terrorists use the tunnel route to infiltrate and then locals ferry them to the city or valley using trucks. “The tunnels were closed by BSF last year. It is a matter of probing if new tunnels have been dug," an officer said.

The arrest comes just hours before the prime minister’s visit to samba. He is scheduled to visit the Palli village on the occasion of Panchayati raj day and inaugurate various infrastructure projects. Security deployment in Jammu and samba has been maximised ahead of the visit. NIA DG Kuldip Singh visited sunjwan earlier in the day amidst indication that MHA could hand over the probe to NIA soon.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.