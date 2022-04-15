J&K: Sarpanch Shot Dead by Militants in Baramulla Week Ahead of PM Modi's Visit to Valley

Continuing their attacks on civilians, suspected militants shot dead an independent Sarpanch in the Pattan area of Baramulla district on Friday. This is the third killing in the spate of targeted killings in the last 13 days.

Police said the bullet-ridden body of the Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo of the Goshbugh area of Pattan was lying in an orchard with blood dripping from it. He was taken to hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

The killing was followed by security forces rushing to the area to cordon it. But no contact could be established with the assassins.

The attack, marking the 7th in 13 days was condemned by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha who extended his condolences to the bereaved family while assuring that the perpetrators will be punished.

The Sarpanch’s killing takes place a week before prime minister Narendra Modi is to address 30,000 Sarpanches, panches, and other grass root representatives in the Samba district of Jammu. PM Modi is scheduled to arrive on April 24 in the Union territory.

Today’s attack is the seventh in the last 13 days. Militants had previously targeted nonlocal labors, minority members, and CRPF personnel in the last attacks. But this time around they have again returned to carry out fatal attacks on political workers.

