J&K: Several Injured in Gas Cylinder Explosion at Hospital in Anantnag

Several people were injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion at a hospital in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the incident took place at the Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) in Anantnag.

An official at the MCCH said the explosion due a leakage in heating gas cylinder occurred at the ticket section of the hospital.

“Several persons, including some hospital employees, were injured in the incident.

“The injured have been shifted to government medical college hospital in Anantnag", sources said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.