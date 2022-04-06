J&K Targeted Killings: Businesses, Markets in Doda, Srinagar Asked to Install CCTV Cameras

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have ordered business establishments, places of worship and markets in Srinagar and Doda districts to install CCTV cameras within 14 days, in a move to deter criminals, anti-social and anti-national elements. The orders were issued on Tuesday by Doda District Magistrate Vikas Sharma and Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Asad and would remain in force for 60 days but can be modified earlier or extended beyond the period.

Any contravention of the orders will attract legal action under section 188 of the India Penal Code, the officials warned. In his order, Asad asked traders to inform the station house officers of their nearest police stations in case they notice any suspicious movement or activity in the CCTV system.

"There exist a number of banking and financial/business establishments like banks/ATMs, jewellery shops, petrol pumps, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, wine and beer shops, eating joints, ready-made garment shops, showrooms, small markets, educational institutions, places of worship, bus stands, railway stations, airports hospitals and offices, where transactions are held in cash or a place frequented by large number of people with a likelihood of gathering of 50 people or more at a time, where CCTV cameras are not installed to cover the outer areas of such establishments," the order read. "In order to deter criminals, anti-social and anti-national elements from committing crimes, the installation of CCTV outside such establishments would work as a force multiplier, which would inspire further confidence in general public/customers visiting these establishments," it added.

The orders also laid down specifications like minimum resolution and feed storage capacity of 30 days for the camera systems to be installed. The order issued by Sharma in Doda said the cameras should be installed in such a way that it covers the approach areas of the establishments and also the entry and exit points of parking lots up to a distance of 40 metres.

"In view of the prevailing persistent threat, relating to recent increased incidents of selective targeting of innocent citizens by the anti-nationals and subversive elements, which requires several measures, including the use of appropriate technologies, to safeguard life and property," the order read. A CRPF jawan was killed and six people, including four migrant labourers and a Kashmiri Pandit, were injured in separate attacks by terrorists in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts on Sunday and Monday.

The senior superintendent of police of Doda was asked to ensure the implementation of the order in the district.

